About the Authors

The Education Arcade at MIT

The writing of this book, like all of the educational games projects in our lab, was a collaborative effort. Everyone who worked on the projects described in the book—designers, developers, researchers, teachers, students, and others—made important contributions to those games and our ideas about resonant design. Everyone who has sat around the lab lunch table over the years discussing learning and games is part of the extended Ed Arcade family, and we would like to thank them all!

Authors Eric Klopfer, Jason Haas, Scot Osterweil, and Louisa Rosenheck

Eric Klopfer is Professor and Director of the Scheller Teacher Education Program and The Education Arcade at MIT. His research focuses on the development and use of computer games and simulations for building understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. He is the co-author of the books “Adventures in Modeling,” and “The More We Know,” as well as author of “Augmented Learning.”

Jason Haas is a PhD candidate in The Education Arcade at MIT and the MIT Media Lab. His research focuses on designing compelling multiplayer games and experiences (for learning and otherwise) and evaluating them in context. He is the co-author of the book “The More We Know.”

Scot Osterweil is the Creative Director of the Education Arcade. He is a designer of award-winning educational games, working in both academic and commercial environments, and his work has focused on what is authentically playful in challenging academic subjects.

Louisa Rosenheck is a designer and researcher of educational technologies in the MIT Education Arcade and Teaching Systems Lab. She leads the design, content, and development of educational games and playful assessments, and oversees research on those projects.